Wrapped NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.20 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $164.34 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.00 or 0.00204110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.