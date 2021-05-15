WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

