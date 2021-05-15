Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.15

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 129,976 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £154.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

