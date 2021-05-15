xBTC (xBTC) Price Tops $0.34

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $1.85 million and $22,013.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

