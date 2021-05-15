Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $132.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 796.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $567.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.48 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $875.83 million, with estimates ranging from $794.09 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.