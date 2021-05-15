Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 1,919,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

