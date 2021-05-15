XinFin Network Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $945.09 million and $6.67 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $746.82 or 0.01534515 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,666,036,042 coins and its circulating supply is 12,266,036,042 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

