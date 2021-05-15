XMax Price Tops $0.0006 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, XMax has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $7.44 million and $800,487.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,688,094,805 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

