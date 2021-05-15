xRhodium (XRC) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00007406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009223 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005994 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.