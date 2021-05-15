xRhodium (XRC) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007837 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.79 million and $1,713.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010152 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006173 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056508 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

