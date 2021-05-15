XSGD (XSGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,425.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and $35,425.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 52,912,812 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

