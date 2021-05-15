XTRABYTES Trading Down 62.3% Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $406.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031988 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

