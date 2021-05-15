Xuez Hits Market Capitalization of $110,654.24 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Xuez has a total market cap of $110,654.24 and $61,091.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,038,529 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,096 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

