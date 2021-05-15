Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

