Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Xylem worth $107,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.40 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

