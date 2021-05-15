Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 246,700 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 2.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 3.93% of Ingredion worth $237,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $97.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.