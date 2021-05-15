Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 432,680 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,033,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.27% of Northrop Grumman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.46.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

