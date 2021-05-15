Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 32,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $104,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

