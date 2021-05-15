Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 679,431 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,707,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.33% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.