Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.99% of GrafTech International worth $65,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

