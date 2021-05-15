Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.83% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $345,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

