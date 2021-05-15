Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 2.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.93% of Ingredion worth $237,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $97.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

