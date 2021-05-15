Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $179,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

