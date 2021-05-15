Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $228,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

SCHW stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

