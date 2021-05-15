Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Unilever by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

