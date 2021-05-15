Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $100.07 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,471 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of FOX worth $100,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 20.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.