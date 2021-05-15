Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $148.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $148,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

