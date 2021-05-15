Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $179.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $179,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

