Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.92 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

