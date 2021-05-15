Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $202.91 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,323 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.75% of Tyson Foods worth $202,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

