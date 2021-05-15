Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $261.98 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,350 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of U.S. Bancorp worth $261,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

