Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $30.68 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.98% of Arcosa worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $10,551,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

ACA stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.