Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $80.72 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.25% of First Hawaiian worth $80,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

