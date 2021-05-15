Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $86.33 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $86,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 741.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.58 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

