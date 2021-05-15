Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $98.53 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $98,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

RL stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.18, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

