Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of Legacy Housing worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.60 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

