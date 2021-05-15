Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Anthem worth $145,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

