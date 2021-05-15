Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $137,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.