Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $206.79 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,698,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,786,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Canadian Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

