Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,707,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.33% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

