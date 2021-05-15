Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 18,106 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of Corning worth $52,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

