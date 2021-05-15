Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 312,077 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,077 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.80% of Trecora Resources worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.35.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

