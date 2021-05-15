Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 32,118 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $137,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.