Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858,559 shares during the period. Macy’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.98% of Macy’s worth $150,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

