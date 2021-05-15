Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 19,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.50% of Tilly’s worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.28 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

