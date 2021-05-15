Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 5,138,263 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138,263 shares during the period. News accounts for about 4.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.76% of News worth $414,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. News Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

