Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 5,496 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $62,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

