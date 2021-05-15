Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of The Cato as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cato by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Cato by 1,133.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cato by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cato stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

