Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes $100.37 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,114,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.33% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

AWI stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

