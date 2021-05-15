Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,114,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.33% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

